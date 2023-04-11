Rs 1.50 lakh cr earned in taxes, says Moorthy

He added the roving squads of the Intelligence Wing, which monitor the transport of goods moving with the intention to evade payment of tax, have collected a fine of Rs 222 crore by booking 27,847 cases in 2022-23, which is three times more compared to Rs 73 crore collected from 10,902 cases in 2021-22. The amount collected by the Intelligence Wing of Commissionerate through cases inspected has increased to Rs 510 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 69 crore in 2021-22, he said.