Rs 1.50 lakh cr earned in taxes, says Moorthy
CHENNAI: Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Minister P Moorthy on Monday announced that the department together have earned a revenue of Rs 1.50 lakh crore in 2022-23, accounting for nearly 87 per cent of the state’s total revenue.
Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, he said that the gross revenue collection from the commercial taxes department alone has touched Rs 1,33,540 crore in 2022-23 registering a growth of 27.22 per cent compared to Rs 1,04,970 crore collected in 2021-22.
“The state has achieved the highest ever revenue collection in the commercial department in 2022-23 due to focused and sustained efforts taken by the department,” he said.
He added the roving squads of the Intelligence Wing, which monitor the transport of goods moving with the intention to evade payment of tax, have collected a fine of Rs 222 crore by booking 27,847 cases in 2022-23, which is three times more compared to Rs 73 crore collected from 10,902 cases in 2021-22. The amount collected by the Intelligence Wing of Commissionerate through cases inspected has increased to Rs 510 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 69 crore in 2021-22, he said.
The Registration Department has earned revenue of Rs 17,296 crore in 2022-23 recording an increase of 24 per cent growth as against Rs 13,913 crore in the previous fiscal year, he said.
The Minister also pointed out that the state’s decision to empower the inspector general of registration to order the cancellation of a forged and fraudulent document has become a model for other states.
