OHLs in Tiruvarur car streets will be converted into UGL at ₹678 cr

CHENNAI: State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday said the overhead lines (OHL) running along the car streets of Tiruvarur town would be converted into underground lines (UGL) at Rs 6.78 crore.

The department has also taken measures to convert all the overhead lines in Chennai City into underground cable lines.

The government has taken up the work of converting the OHL along the temple car streets in Tiruvarur into underground cable lines at Rs 6.78 crore.

In the first phase of the work, the department would take two streets. The authorities have been instructed to expedite the work, said the minister while replying to the question raised by Ponndi K Kalaivanan.

Perambur MLA R D Shekar sought the explanation of the minister whether the Tangedco would convert the OHT into UGC lines in his constituencies, particularly at Kavignar Kannadasan Nagar and Muthamizh Nagar, and establish sub-stations. Replying to the MLA, the minister said that the department, as per the direction of the CM, has taken the work to convert OHLs into UGC lines across Chennai City. The work has been completed in several parts of the city.