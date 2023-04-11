New SP assumes charge at Tirunelveli district

MADURAI: N Silambarasan IPS, who belongs to the batch of 2009, took charge as the Superintendent of Policefor Tirunelveli district on Monday. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore south.

“His predecessor P Saravanan was placed on compulsory wait over issues concerning the alleged torture of few men, who were held in custody of Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichi police. Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh, who faceds charges related to the alleged torture, has already been suspended,” sources said.

After taking charge, Silambarasan said that the priority would be prevention of caste-related conflicts and added that police would pay special attention to prevent crimes against children and women, and curb ganja menace. Further, the SP said that he would be available to address any problem, and would be accessible to people on ‘9498101775’ round-the-clock. He was accorded a warm welcome on the premises of District Police office in Tirunelveli.