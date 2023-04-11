New law to implement SC/ST sub plan would be enacted, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday assured that a new law would be enacted in the next Assembly session to effectively implement the SC/ST sub plan.

Speaking at the meeting of the state high-level committee on awareness and monitoring of the state Adi Dravida welfare department at the state secretariat, Stalin said that it has been a long pending demand that a separate legislation must be enacted for the effective implementation of the SC/ST sub plan.

Steps would be taken to table the draft of such a legislation in the next session of the State Assembly after elaborate consultation, the CM added, after listing out the various schemes implemented by the State for the welfare of the SC/STs in the state.

Stating that the duty of the state government doesn’t end with implementing schemes pertaining to provision of education, job opportunities, reservation and offering financial assistance, Stalin said that though other changes could be achieved through fund allocation, long term vision and monitoring, a change must be engineered in the society and thinking of the people.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan is learnt to have stated in the meeting that the infamous Vengaivayal incident has become a blot in the social justice history of the state.