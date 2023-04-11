Mother kills 2 children, ends life at Somasipadi near Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 32-year-old woman from Somasipadi near Tiruvannamalai, killed her two children by throwing them into a farm well and attempted to end her life, on Sunday night, after a dispute with her husband.

The deceased Surya was married to Chinnaraj and worked as a panchayat secretary at Vatraputhur village near Somasipadi. The couple had two children, Latchakumar (4) and Udayakumar (1). They frequently quarreled on various issues as well.

On Sunday, when Chinnaraj returned home after attending a marriage, he found the house empty. He alerted relatives and started searching for the missing trio. When he tried to ring her mobile phone, they heard it ringing from a farm well nearby. Villagers then alerted fire personnel who rushed to the spot and retrieved Surya’s body and later that of her two sons.