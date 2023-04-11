Millet show in Thanjavur govt school

TIRUCHY: In order to create awareness on the importance of millets and the cultivation and the students, a millet rally was organised in a government school in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Around 100 students from Achanur Panchayat Union Primary School near Tiruvaiyaru celebrated the millets day in style by carrying mulapari of millets by procession and reached the school where the millet festival was celebrated in which the headmistress Thenmozhi explained the students about the importance of millets and the need for cultivating them to ensure a healthy life.

The district project officer (School Education) Ramesh Kumar lauded the students and the parents for their active participation in the millet fest. Later the students sowed millet seeds in the school premises and displayed the names of each millet near the sapling.