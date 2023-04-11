Resign & join BJP, Duraimurugan tells Guv

Taunting the opposition AIADMK for questioning the relaxation of Assembly rule to move the resolution, he said, “They are the ones who taught how to relax Assembly rules. They pounced on Chenna Reddy only after relaxing the rules.”

How the resolution was adopted

Shortly after the question hour ended on Monday, Leader of the House Duraimurugan moved a motion under rule 287 (motion for suspension of rules) to suspend rule 92 (7) of the House to take up a discussion on the issue of Governor.

Rule 92 (7)

Reflect upon the conduct of the President or any Governor or any Court of Justice or use the Governor’s or President’s name for the purpose of influencing a debate of the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly.

Since rule 287 demands that about 3/4th of the members of the House vote in favour of the motion to suspend rules of the House, Speaker M Appavu ordered an individual physical voting on the motion. House Marshalls promptly closed all entry/exit points of the House by untying the long green curtains. The voting was done one row at a time.

As the Speaker called out the row, Assembly secretary Srinivasan read out the names of individual members, beginning with the CM and the row behind him, on the microphone. The votes were recorded in the order of those ‘supporting,’ ‘opposing’ the motion and those remaining neutral for all 146 members present at the time of the voting (AIADMK walked out minutes prior and several ruling alliance members, including state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy were not present then). After the officials of the Assembly Secretariat double checked the numbers, the Speaker announced that of the 146 members (present), 144 voted in support of the motion, fulfilling the 3/4th condition under rule 287.

BJP MLAs oppose motion

BJP MLAs Dr CK Saraswathi and MR Gandhi voted against the motion and walked out of the House. Subsequently, Chief Minister MK Stalin rose to move the resolution critical of the Governor.