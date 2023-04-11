Resign & join BJP, Duraimurugan tells Guv
CHENNAI: Leader of House Duraimurugan on Monday ‘advised’ Governor RN Ravi to resign and join the BJP if he wants to subscribe to the ideology of a political party.
Speaking on the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the State Assembly for fixing a specific time period for Governors to assent bills passed by the state Assemblies, Duraimurugan read out the excerpts of Article 200 of the Constitution defining the Governor’s options in handling a bill sent by the Assembly, and said, “If you subscribe to the ideology of a political party, resign. Go and join the BJP.”
Abolish Guv post
Lauding the Chief Minister for moving a carefully worded resolution devoid of acrimony at the right time, the er of the House reiterated the DMK’s long-held view against the post of Governor ever since the time the party was uncertain of capturing power in the state, and said, “I am of the view that the institution of Governor should be abolished.”
Asserting that the Union government created the post of Governors, who are responsible for most confusions in the states, to dissolve state governments by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution, Duraimurugan said that the former governor of West Bengal has been made the chairman of Rajya Sabha for the confusion he created there. The Governor here hopes that he might also get one, he added.
Recalling the Raj Bhavan tea party they attended at the request of the Governor after boycotting one earlier, Duraimurugan said that a film on Indian Independence struggle was played at the tea party. “Every leader involved in the freedom struggle was shown. Savarkar was repeatedly shown. But, in the end, neither Gandhi nor Nehru was shown in it. Is there Independence without Gandhi?” he added.
A sarcastic Speaker M Appavu lent vigour to the debate by adding, “For them. It is only Godse.”
Taunting the opposition AIADMK for questioning the relaxation of Assembly rule to move the resolution, he said, “They are the ones who taught how to relax Assembly rules. They pounced on Chenna Reddy only after relaxing the rules.”
How the resolution was adopted
Shortly after the question hour ended on Monday, Leader of the House Duraimurugan moved a motion under rule 287 (motion for suspension of rules) to suspend rule 92 (7) of the House to take up a discussion on the issue of Governor.
Rule 92 (7)
Reflect upon the conduct of the President or any Governor or any Court of Justice or use the Governor’s or President’s name for the purpose of influencing a debate of the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly.
Since rule 287 demands that about 3/4th of the members of the House vote in favour of the motion to suspend rules of the House, Speaker M Appavu ordered an individual physical voting on the motion. House Marshalls promptly closed all entry/exit points of the House by untying the long green curtains. The voting was done one row at a time.
As the Speaker called out the row, Assembly secretary Srinivasan read out the names of individual members, beginning with the CM and the row behind him, on the microphone. The votes were recorded in the order of those ‘supporting,’ ‘opposing’ the motion and those remaining neutral for all 146 members present at the time of the voting (AIADMK walked out minutes prior and several ruling alliance members, including state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy were not present then). After the officials of the Assembly Secretariat double checked the numbers, the Speaker announced that of the 146 members (present), 144 voted in support of the motion, fulfilling the 3/4th condition under rule 287.
BJP MLAs oppose motion
BJP MLAs Dr CK Saraswathi and MR Gandhi voted against the motion and walked out of the House. Subsequently, Chief Minister MK Stalin rose to move the resolution critical of the Governor.
AIADMK MLAs walk out before debate
Members of the AIADMK led by er of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami walked out of the State Assembly moments before the resolution was moved in the House. They alleged that the Speaker was not accepting their demand to accept the legislator elected as deputy LoP by the majority members of the AIADMK legislature party.
Palaniswami also charged the Speaker with not airing the speeches of the opposition members live, while the replies of the Minister were going on air live. Speaker M Appavu said, “You are saying these things with something in mind.” Shortly, the AIADMK members walked out and returned moments after the Speaker declared the resolution moved by the CM as adopted.
