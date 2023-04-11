Drumsticks price drops to Rs 20/kg, upset farmers seek MSP

Since there is a bumper harvest of drumsticks in the region, the price of the crop has declined too low and on Tuesday, it was sold at Rs 20 per kg in wholesale and Rs 5 per piece in the retail market. “The same crop was sold between Rs 70 and 80 per kg till Sunday and we are worried a lot that the fruit of our hard work goes meaningless leading to severe loss,” said Kalyanasundaram, a moringa farmer from Aravakurichi.