DPCs in bad shape, Ranipet ryots at traders’ mercy

Ranipet TN civil supplies corporation Regional Manager accepted that it was originally proposed to open 92 DPCs. “However, lack of Billing Clerks (BSs), who do all administrative work is what prevents these facilities from operating” she said. “When Ranipet and Tirupattur were bifurcated from Vellore district, we were provided with only a limited number of BCs and hence we have only 32 BCs. We can open additional DPCs only when DPCs in other areas close and those BCs are deployed here.”