Dindigul man gets life for infanticide

According to prosecution, Ramachandran of Sitharevu, a village near Attur in Dindigul district, was accused of killing a three-day old infant in 2011 and hid the body to destroy evidence.
MADURAI: Dindigul Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced a 51-year old man, who committed infanticide, to life in prison. According to prosecution, Ramachandran of Sitharevu, a village near Attur in Dindigul district, was accused of killing a three-day old infant in 2011 and hid the body to destroy evidence.

Based on a complaint, Pattiveeranpatti police filed a case. After examining witnesses, the court found him guilty of committing such a crime and pronounced the sentence.

