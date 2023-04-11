TamilNadu

CSK doesn't have any players from TN, should be banned: PMK MLA

He said, "Even though there are talented players in Tamil Nadu, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team has not selected even one player from the State. They are making a profit from our people by advertising as if they are a Tamil Nadu team."
CHENNAI: PMK MLA SP Venkateshwaran on Tuesday spoke in the State Assembly and requested the Tamil Nadu government to ban the Chennai Super Kings team saying that the team does not have any players from the State, but brands itself as a TN team.

