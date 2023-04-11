CPM seeks relief to farmers for land acquired by Bharathiar University

COIMBATORE: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the concerns of people will be raised, even if they are in an alliance with the ruling DMK. Spearheading a protest in Coimbatore, demanding Bharathiar University to settle the compensation to farmers, whose lands were acquired in 1977, Balakrishnan sought the intervention of the state government to provide compensation to farmers.

“For the land acquired 40 years ago, the farmers weren’t compensated still, even after a direction from the High Court. Our party may be in alliance with DMK, but will continue to voice the issues of people. The farmers, who gave their lands should be given compensation and if not, their lands should be returned,” said Balakrishnan to reporters.

The protesting farmers and party members claimed that nearly around 1,000 acres of farm lands were taken over by the Bharathiar University in Somayampalayam and Vadavalli panchayats for a meager compensation.