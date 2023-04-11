CPI urges people to join April 12 stir against Guv

CHENNAI: The CPI announced agitation against Governor RN Ravi and urged the President to recall him back. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan in a statement on Monday said, “All the public should join in the agitation against the Governor organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance on April 12, at Chennai.”

The Governor is acting irresponsibly on his own will, disregarding the state Cabinet and Assembly. In doing so, he was disrespecting and ignoring state people’s feelings, said the statement. His activities are like an autocratic ruling class, which destroys democratic systems, he added. He acts like a man of conspiracy after assuming the Governor post, defaming the martyrs, who lost their life in protest against ‘Vedanta’, said the statement.