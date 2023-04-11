Coimbatore cops arrest 3 quacks for running allopathy clinic

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore rural police arrested three quacks for running a clinic near Karamadai. Acting on a tip that S Jeyajothi, 36 from Jothipuram had employed M Sathish Kumaran, 26 from Sivaganga district and G Bhuvaneshwaran, 28 from Ramanathapuram district in his clinic to provide allopathic treatment to patients.

During an inspection by a team led by E Chandra, Joint Director of Health Services on Monday, Sathish Kumaran and Bhuvaneshwaran claimed to have studied MBBS in the Philippines, however they couldn’t produce documents to prove their claim. Inquiries revealed that Jeyajothi used the registration number of a doctor attached to a government hospital in the district in the name board of his clinic. The Karamadai police arrested the trio.