72 fake doctors arrested in 10 days across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing drive against quacks as many as 72 fake doctors were arrested during the last 10 days across the State.

Of the 72 fake doctors 12 were arrested in Thiruvarur and 10 from Thanjavur. As many as 8 were arrested from neighbouring Tiruvallur district, said a press release from TN police headquarters.

Six from Salem, five each from Pudukkottai and Theni, four each from Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and Thiruvannamalai, three each from Perambalur, Nagapattinam and Villupuram, two from Dharmapuri and one each from Madurai, Sivaganga and Karur.

The accused are not registered with theIndian Medical Counciland are those who don't have the required professional qualification to practice as doctors.

Police said the action being taken against quacks with the help of officials from the health department.