1,000 buses to be operated from Chennai ahead of Ramzan and Tamil NY

CHENNAI: Ahead of Ramzan and Tamil New Year holidays, 1,000 buses would be operated from Chennai.

People were coming in huge numbers for the Good Friday weekend. With Tamil New Year on April 14 and Ramzan on April 22, the number of buses have been increased. The arrangement is to meet the crowd-swell at the bus terminus during the holiday season.

Ahead of Tamil New Year, 500 special buses would be operated on April 13. Similarly, 500 more buses would ply from Chennai on April 21, ahead of Ramzan.

Sources informed that buses would be operated to Villupuram, Salem, Kumbakonam, Coimbatore and Madurai.