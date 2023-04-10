Woman kills two daughters, ends life in Virudhunagar district

MADURAI: In a tragic incident in Virudhunagar district, a mother allegedly killed her two daughters and ended her life on Monday. The three deceased victims have been identified as Pethammal (37) of Amathur, her daughters Pandiselvi (6) and Karthikayini (3), sources said. Much to the shock of Saravanakumar, breadwinner of the family, who returned from work at around 2 pm, his wife and daughters were found hanging in the house at Amathur.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal after enquiring Saravanakumar said Pethammal was mentally disturbed for over the last one year. However, the exact reason behind such incidents is yet to be known during the investigation. Amathur police have filed a case.