‘Why are we being ignored?’

“Since 2015, only 3,200 nurses have been designated as permanent workers. The rest have been struggling to get 2 years of consolidated pay,” avers Rajasekar, member of MRB Nurses Welfare Association. “Nurses have been denied basic rights such as financial assistance during maternity leave. Many nurses who were appointed on contract during COVID-19 had died due to the virus, but the reason of death is cited as illnesses, and not COVID. Despite serving the government during the pandemic, they’ve not been provided monetary assistance.”