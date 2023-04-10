TN Police Academy wins Union Home Minister's trophy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police Academy has won the Union Home Minister's annual trophy for the best training institution in India for training Sub-Inspectors.

The award is decided by an expert team from Union Home Ministry which visits all the police training Institutions in the country and inspects the infrastructure, training capacity, training programmes and subjects, instructor-trainee ratio, parade training and submit a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a press release said.

The expert team visited Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Vandalur on 23 November 2022 and accordingly, Tamil Nadu Police Academy has been selected as the best training centre in the category of non- gazetted officers (for Sub Inspectors of Police training) among all the states and CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) in the whole country for the year 2022.

Tamil Nadu Police Academy will be awarded the Union Home Minister's Trophy and a grant of Rs 20 lakh. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu inaugurated the training for 941 directly recruited Sub Inspectors in 2021 and 444 Sub Inspectors on 1 March 2023 at Tamil Nadu Police Academy, the release added.