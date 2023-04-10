TN IPS officer flags 'serious data breach issue' on Twitter

CHENNAI: A Tamil Nadu cadre IPS (Indian Police Service) officer has flagged an alleged data breach after he placed an order on an online cosmetic shopping portal.
P Aravindhan, who is the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) (Chennai) took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter and elaborated the sequence of events, which he termed a 'serious data breach issue'.
"I ordered few products from Nykaa and within half an hour after delivery I got a scam call claiming to be from Nykaa call center. This is the second time I am getting similar call and decided to play along. The caller had my name, phone no and delivery address which clearly indicates that there is a data leak from @MyNykaa/ @delhivery. And they wanted to me to place orders for more than 5k for an assured gift," the officer tweeted.
He further added that many have flagged such issues in social media and the scarier part is the data which is with the scamsters will make any average customer gullible to these calls. "I have the recorded audio as well, where the caller is sharing the exact address which I have uploaded in nykaa website including the pin code," he tweeted.
The officer wondered how did the scam call center get the data which is with nykaa and how do they manage to make calls immediately after the delivery is completed.
