TN IPS officer flags 'serious data breach issue' on Twitter

CHENNAI: A Tamil Nadu cadre IPS (Indian Police Service) officer has flagged an alleged data breach after he placed an order on an online cosmetic shopping portal.

P Aravindhan, who is the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) (Chennai) took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter and elaborated the sequence of events, which he termed a 'serious data breach issue'.

"I ordered few products from Nykaa and within half an hour after delivery I got a scam call claiming to be from Nykaa call center. This is the second time I am getting similar call and decided to play along. The caller had my name, phone no and delivery address which clearly indicates that there is a data leak from @MyNykaa/ @delhivery. And they wanted to me to place orders for more than 5k for an assured gift," the officer tweeted.