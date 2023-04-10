Sterlite copper plant case adjourned for 3 weeks: SC

CHENNAI: On Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) passed the order on Vedanta's plea and refused to carry out maintenance work at its shut Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi. The court also adjourned the case for 3 weeks.

The court refused to remove spare parts, equipment, etc. from the Sterlite premises in Thoothukudi and to assess the safety of the Sterlite plant. The top court judges also have categorically stated that they cannot allow any work that is not permitted by the Tamil Nadu government.

Earlier on March 27, a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala scheduled the matter for hearing today.

According to Sterlite's lawyer, the company has requested for repair and restoration of its copper plant, which is getting junked due to prolonged closure, and it is also a great loss for the nation and economy. An impleadment application has been filed in the matter by Manu Neethi Foundation, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The plea contended that the right to life becomes much more meaningful and the closure of the plant has suddenly left thousands out of employment and business.

Sterlite Copper, at its peak annual production of more than 400,000 tonnes, accounted for 40 per cent of India's copper output, and generated employment for 5,000 people directly, and another 25,000 indirectly.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu government closed down the plant shortly after civilian protests against the plant took a violent turn resulting in 13 deaths in police firing. The authorities issued directions to close the plant on grounds of violation of prescribed environmental norms.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had allowed the opening of the plant; however, this order was set aside by the Supreme Court and it asked the company to move to the Madras High Court for any interim reliefs. The reopening of the plant has not been permitted so far by either the high court or the apex court.