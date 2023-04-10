Ryots delighted over move to get GI tag for ‘Andarkulam brinjal’

A delighted farmer A Hilary from Ramapuram, Theroor village Kanniyakumari district said once the prestigious GI status is awarded, the market value of ‘Andarkulam brinjal’ would go up further. As of now, a kilo of this horticultural produce is priced ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 140. The ‘Andarkulam brinjal’ is prized for its taste, aroma, fresh quality, appearance and texture. Unlike other varieties, this particular one weighs at least 250 grams. Several consumers enjoyed this much sought after brinjal mostly used for preparing ‘aviyal,’ a healthy and delicious side dish with a mix of vegetables, including the ‘Andarkulam brinjal.’