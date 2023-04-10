Ryots delighted over move to get GI tag for ‘Andarkulam brinjal’
MADURAI: Farmers relying on cultivation of ‘Andarkulam brinjal,’ which’s high in nutrition and commonly consumed as a vegetable, are happy with a move by the state government eyeing for a special status to be granted for this horticultural crop. Andarkulam is a small village where this particular variety of brinjal is largely grown.
A delighted farmer A Hilary from Ramapuram, Theroor village Kanniyakumari district said once the prestigious GI status is awarded, the market value of ‘Andarkulam brinjal’ would go up further. As of now, a kilo of this horticultural produce is priced ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 140. The ‘Andarkulam brinjal’ is prized for its taste, aroma, fresh quality, appearance and texture. Unlike other varieties, this particular one weighs at least 250 grams. Several consumers enjoyed this much sought after brinjal mostly used for preparing ‘aviyal,’ a healthy and delicious side dish with a mix of vegetables, including the ‘Andarkulam brinjal.’
For many locals here, a meal is incomplete without ‘aviyal.’ Even many eat raw brinjal, the 62-year old farmer told DT Next. He said this brinjal variety assumes great significance since it’s naturally risen relying much on organic manure. “Usually, crop sowing is done either in October or November for cultivation on non-clay soil. This 70-day duration crop yields about 2,500 kg per acre in a week. It incurs an expenditure of Rs 50,000 per acre on fertilizers, pesticide and labour,” Hilary said. While ‘Andarkulam brinjal’ is cultivated as the main crop, onion and spinach are raised as intercrops.
A 66-year-old brinjal farmer G Carmel from Ramanathichenputhur said the much-awaited GI tag could open up new opportunities for exports. There’s a large potential market for ‘Andarkulam brinjal’ in the neighboring state of Kerala. Moreover, this locally famed produce currently fetches a considerable price ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 for 50 kg a bag in commission market at Olugunaseri. S Suresh from Nallur village, said its market value is primarily based on its bluish violet colour.
According to P Sanjai Gandhi, Government Advocate, Madras High Court and Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registered Products of Tamil Nadu, there’re several varieties of brinjals with different tastes. For Vellore ‘Mullu Kathirikai’ otherwise (Vellore ‘spinny brinjal’), GI tag was granted recently and GI application has been filed for the ‘Salem Kannadi kathirikai.’
