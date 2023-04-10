Raj Bhavan violated Finance Code, says PTR in Assembly

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday disclosed to the State Assembly that the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan violated the Finance Code and spent huge sums from the discretionary fund by diverting them to household grant.

Speaking during the motion moved by the CM, Thiaga Rajan said, "I am duty bound to withdraw the information I had furnished in the House then. I told earlier that Rs 5 crore was given to Akshayapatra from the discretionary fund of the Raj Bhavan. Actually, a scrutiny of accounts revealed that the funds were diverted to the Governor's Household account in the name of Akshayapatra. It did not go to Akshayapatra. From there (Household account), a few went to Akshayapatra and some went elsewhere.”

Pointing out that a total expenditure of Rs 18.38 crore was incurred under the head of discretionary grant since the increase in allocation to the grant from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 5 crore, he said that of the Rs 18.38 crore, Rs 11.32 crore was transferred to their account (household grant). "It does not reflect on the system (computer) of the State government. It is a violation of rules. It has been spent as a petty grant," he remarked.

Citing the relatively less discretionary grant allocation in BJP-ruled Karnataka (Rs 25 lakh) and UP (Rs 1 crore) among other states, the minister said that after September 2021, under the head of discretionary funds, Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan had spent Rs 5 lakh on interaction with UPSC aspirants, Rs 30 lakh on tea party and another Rs 3 lakh on a cultural event at the Raj Bhavan in Ooty.

"These things must not have come under the head of discretionary grant. The finance code makes it very clear that there shall be no recurring expenditure. But it has been violated. One person was paid Rs 58,000 per month for six months. Also, all staff, irrespective of their variation in salary, were paid a bonus twice (Rs 18 lakh and Rs 14 lakh). Many such expenditures in violation to the finance code were submitted to the government and they were approved," he added, assuring that such finance code variations would be stopped.