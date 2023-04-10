TamilNadu

'Over 3L volunteers to participate in OPS’ Tiruchy conference'

"This conference will prove that those volunteers are on our side. We expect 3 lakh people to participate across the State," Vaithilingam said
AIADMK leader R Vaithilingam
Online Desk

CHENNAI: AIADMK ousted leader R Vaithilingam on Monday stated that Tiruchy will host three grand functions which will mark the celebration of party founder MGR (M G Ramachandran), Amma (Jayalalithaa) and the party's 51st anniversary.

The announcement came after deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam announced a massive conference in Tiruchy on April 24 to seek justice from the people after Edappadi K Palaniswami took office as General Secretary of the party.

He further stated that we don't believe that the party has completely moved towards EPS. “If we take Thanjavur, 75 per cent of the party is on the side of OPS,” he added.

