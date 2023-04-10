Only DMK spoke against Adani issue: MP A Raja

CHENNAI: Addressing a conference at Thirukokarnam in Pudukkottai, DMK MP A Raja said that it is only the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) that spoke up against Adani issue.

The DMK MP also mentioned, "Mamata Banerjee, Chandrasekhar Rao, Jaganmohan Reddy, Odisha, Punjab Chief Ministers did not speak out fearing Enforcement Department, CBI, Income Tax Department."

"When MK Stalin took charge as the Chief Minister, he faced a lot of hurdles such as Covid crisis, floods and rains. TN has a debt of Rs 6 lakh crore," the MP added.

He also wondered why shouldn’t late leader M Karunanidhi be given a pen memorial for his service to the State.