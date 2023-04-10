One more death due to Covid-19 in TN, toll stands at 38,051

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one more death due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 38,051 on Monday.

A 63-years-old female from Chengalpattu admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 4th for weakness and decreased appetite, succumbed to the infection on April 10th after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 8th.

She was admitted with complaints of generalised weakness, and decreased appetite, while she already suffered from Myxomatous mitral valve prolapse or Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She died due to sepsis with multiorgan failure and, Covid-19 pneumonia.

The State recorded 386 fresh Covid-19 cases, including two imported cases from Singapore, one imported each from UAE and Sri Lanka, on Monday. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached 35,99,404.

At least 116 cases were reported in Chennai, while 33 were recorded in Chengalpattu, 23 cases each were reported in Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur, 18 in Coimbatore, 16 in Cuddalore. As many as 13 cases were reported in Kancheepuram, 12 cases in Salem, and 11 cases were reported in Tiruchy. Other districts reported less than 10 cases of Covid-19.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 8 percent, after 4,624 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 12 percent was reported in Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid-19 in the State stood at 2,099. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 688 cases.A total of 186 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from Covid-19 reached 35,59,254.