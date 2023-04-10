Naresh Gupta: An epitome rests in peace

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer and former TN chief electoral officer Naresh Gupta passed away on Monday. He was treated at a private hospital for cardiac ailments.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi expressed condolences for the demise of former CEO Naresh Gupta. Condolences started pouring in for the retired bureaucrat after the news broke among the government staff at the Secretariat.
A soft spoken officer also known for his toughness in action is still vivid among Tamil Nadu voters. When he was the CEO in Tamil Nadu, he tried to bring change in the electoral system and laid the foundation for transparency in TN elections, sources who worked with Naresh Gupta told Dt Next
Naresh Gupta had always maintained distance with the office of chief ministers both during the DMK and AIADMK regime. During his stint as CEO, he is known for transferring the district Collectors and SPs during the model code of conduct, sources recalled.
"Naresh Gupta served the people of Tamil Nadu with great diligence and integrity, he will be remembered as great administrator," tweeted TN Governor’s office.
Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer Sathyapradha Sahoo expressed his condolences. He told DT Next, “Naresh Gupta was an epitome of a virtuous officer who had impressed me and most of us, through his simplicity and humility, we lost a great person.”
"He was a very simple and straight forward officer. There were days where the senior bureaucrat would travel in auto stunning the Secretariat staff. Though soft spoken, he is a tough master when it comes to the conduct of polls and was always open for press interactions and inputs," said a source with public election department.
Renowned actor Raghuvaran acted as chief election commissioner in a Tamil movie Maruthamalai (2007) and those scenes made me remember about Naresh Gupta as he was famous back then, recalled T Selvan, a voter in Kancheepuram.
