Migrants attack case: BJP’s UP spokesperson produced before court

CHENNAI: BJP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson K Prashant Umrao alias Prashant Kumar Umrao (34), was produced before Thoothukudi police in a case related to his tweet on alleged attack on migrant workers.

As per directive of the Supreme Court, the Thoothukudi police are conducting enquiries.

Earlier, in the first week of March, Thoothukudi Central police registered a case for such offence under Sections 153, 153A, 504, 505 (1) (b), 505 (1) (c) and 505 (2) of IPC against Prashant.

The tweet was sent from the Twitter page of the petitioner and the tweet contained a message saying that 15 migrant workers from Bihar on their arrival to Tamil Nadu were held in Thoothukudi and 12 of them were done to death cruelly. Three others managed to escape from the illegal confinement and returned to their native places.