Mango harvest to be bountiful this season, may bring down prices

Traders said the retail price of ‘imam pasand,’ ‘malgova’ and ‘Salem Bangalora’ are sold on an average of Rs 200 per kg, while ‘alphonsa’ is sold at Rs 100 to Rs 130 and ‘Senthoora’ costs around Rs 50 to Rs 60.

K’giri units keep machinery oiled, but fear low output of pulp variety mangoes

As the much awaited mango season kicks off from mid-April, the pulp manufacturers in Krishnagiri are busy oiling the machinery to commence pulp production for this year.

“Machineries are oiled and kept ready to commence pulp production on the auspicious day of Chithirai Thirunaal on April 14. Around 17 units in the district will kick off operations and pulp production will go on till July,” said KM Rama Gounder, president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.