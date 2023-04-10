HC takes up OPS petition as urgent matter, further hearing tomorrow
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday heard the appeal by the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam challenging the party’s general council meeting and general secretary election. The OPS faction had moved the High Court seeking an urgent hearing on the matter, citing the AIADMK executive committee meeting called on April 16. Earlier the division bench had fixed April 20 to hear the case.
Justice R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq of Madras High Court, after recording OPS counsel’s petition, said the case will be further heard on Wednesday. The OPS faction moved the division bench after the single judge refused to strike down AIADMK general council’s resolutions and general secretary election.
During the hearing, OPS counsel sought an interim order, as the party is currently is inducting new members and that his party fears that renewal applications of their supporters may be rejected. Also, the April 16 executive committee meeting will take up important matters including contesting the Karnataka Assembly election.
It may be noted that the single judge had earlier ruled that the decisions taken by the party in the interim are bound by the final judgment of the case and the appeal petition will now be heard on Wednesday.
