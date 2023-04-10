ED scrutinising transactions of firms involved in scams

CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate has decided to examine transactions of at least four trading / investment companies, including Aarudhra Gold trading, IFS and Hijau, to see if there were any scope for booking the companies and executives under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and FERA.

A total of 2.87 lakh people have invested in the four companies to the tune of Rs 13,700 crore during last few years.

Sleuths from the State EOW are already investigating the cases registered against the companies and had also made few arrests in connection with the case.

While ED will be scrutinising the financial transaction of the four companies, EOW will be continuing the investigation on cheating aspects.