Direct ECI to update amended bylaws: AIADMK to Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to update in its record the party’s amended bylaws, contending the delay in doing so was coming in the way of the party contesting the Karnataka assembly polls.

Justice Prathiba M Singh recused herself from hearing the plea without citing any reason, and said it should be listed before another bench on April 12, subject to orders of the chief justice. The petition filed by the AIADMK and its interim general secretary K Palaniswamy said the ECI’s stand is that the records of the party are not being updated owing to certain internal disputes.

The same is wholly contrary to the various settled legal principles and the earlier stand of the ECI taken in relation to the party, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu said.