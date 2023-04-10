Our endless fight is to thwart external threats, say farmers

“While the 2017 campaign against hydrocarbon exploration at Neduvasal in Pudukottai district and Kadiramangalam in Thanjavur went on for months, the Vadaseri protests which we have planned to intensify had come to an end in a short term and this we owe to the quick response to the State government for passing the resolution in the Assembly floor. We will continue to fight against any such anti-farmer projects,” Pandian said.

Meanwhile, S Masilamani, the leader in Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said, “We are at the tail-end of the Delta, yet we grow three crops a year here. Every farmer has one or more borewells in his field. We will never give up farming. If the Union government continues to implement any such project, we will oppose it and continue to protest until the government drops the plan,” Masilamani said.

While Arupathy P Kalyanam , General Secretary of Federation for Farmers Associations of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts recalled that they were not aware of projects exploring for hydrocarbons such as methane, and shale gas but later, they came to know that less than 1 per cent of the crude and less than 3 percent of the gas in the country is from delta areas.

“Why had they been working on such a meagre gain and thus we protested, “ Kalyanam said.

Kalyanam added that the primary source of income is from farming and so the farmers from the region and the prospect of their land being taken over for mining triggered apprehensions and they will never allow it at any cost for the good of the farmers for their livelihood and for the nations for food production.