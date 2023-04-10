Can't remain mute spectator: Stalin on resolution against TN Guv

CHENNAI: “I don’t intend to give a point by point rebuttal to the governor and make the House a political forum. But (we) can’t remain mute spectator if the Governor attempts to disturb the House with a political intent,” Stalin said at the Assembly after a resolution urging the Union govt and the President to “fix a time frame” for the governors to give assent to the Bills was adopted.

The Chief Minister added: "Two resolutions had to be moved against the Governor in a single Budget session. Governor has crated the compulsion by acting with political intent. Those who must realise it must realise. This will be the day for the realisation. Governor is not ready to be a friend of the people of Tamil Nadu."

Stalin further said that the Governor has made it a habit to speak against the Tamil Nadu government whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the State or when I leave for New Delhi to meet him. “I will not say that the Governor doesn’t know Constitution. But, his political loyalty has superseded his loyalty to the Constitution. Hence, he’s publicly criticising the policies of the govt in violation of the Supreme Court orders,” he added.

The resolution was moved after suspending certain provisions of rule 92 (7) and 287 of the Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly. The special resolution, which needs 3/4th votes to be moved in the House, was allowed by the Speaker after 144 of the 146 members in the House voted in its favour.

Meanwhile, two MLAs of the BJP, Dr Saraswathi and M R Gandhi voted against the resolution moved by the Chief Minister. The Opposition AIADMK walked out in protest of the Speaker not obliging them on allotment of seat to their deputy LoP and not airing their views live during the Assembly debates.

Congress, VCK, Left and PMK MLAs were among the ones who supported the resolution.