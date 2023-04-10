Assam duo held with 2.5 kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: The City Police on Saturday arrested two men from Assam for alleged possession of 2.5 kg of ganja, meant for distribution to peddlers in and around Perambur.

The arrested persons were identified as Tulmon Sethia (27) and Moni Kanchan Gogoi (24)- both hailing from Sivasagar, Assam.

Otteri police had received a tip off about ganja being sold along Poonamallee High Road and kept vigil on the duo who was loitering suspiciously.

The duo was intercepted on suspicion near Mettupalayam junction and was questioned about the contents in the bag they carried.

Since they gave contradictory answers, police detained them and on perusing the bag, police found a parcel with 2.5 kg of ganja in it, after which they were arrested.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.