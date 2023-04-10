Anbumani wants caste based census in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Pointing out caste-based census being done in Bihar, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to conduct a similar census in Tamil Nadu so as to ensure social justice.

While addressing the media at All India Other Backward Classes Railway Employees Association (south zone) conference held in Avadi, on Monday, Anbumani said that the conference is conducted to urge the government to conduct caste based census. "In a recently conducted virtual meeting, the chief minister demanded the Union government to conduct a caste based census in the country. We urge the CM to conduct the census in Tamil Nadu first," he said.

He added that Bihar has issued an order to conduct caste based census three-four months ago and the census is ongoing. "In two months, the census will be completed. There is the Bihar model and Karnataka model. Based on those, caste based census should be conducted in the state. Then only true social justice will be achieved,” he noted.

Explaining the necessity to conduct the caste based census, Anbumani said Tamil Nadu has the highest reservation quota with 69 per cent. "Reservation will sustain only if the caste based census is conducted. If the census is conducted, more reservations can be availed," he said.

Responding to a tussle between the state government and governor, Anbumani opined that the governor should not function on behalf of any party. "However, the government is expressing the ideas of the party that appointed him. This is wrong; this should be avoided," he urged.