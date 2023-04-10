15 Muslim lifetime convicts likely to be released: Min Regupathy

CHENNAI: Minister for Law and Prisons S Regupathy on Monday said 15 Muslim life convicts are likely to benefit under an amnesty scheme based on the retired Madras High Court Judge Adinathan headed panel's recommendations.

"The six-member panel headed by Retired HC Judge Adinathan was constituted following your demands to look into the eligibility of life term convicts for premature release. As per this government under Chief Minister M K Stalin, everyone was treated equally irrespective of their caste or religion," said the minister while responding to Papanasam MLA M H Jawahirullah.

The MLA and leader of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi flagged the issue of imprisonment of 37 Muslim convicts for more than two decades and said that several prisoners involved in heinous crimes, including the convicts in the Dharmapuri bus burning case, were released under amnesty schemes.

Pointed out the release of the life convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Perarivalan and six others, the MLA said that their premature release was materialised as the government had taken a policy decision and the council of ministers passed a resolution to release them under the provision of Article 161 of the Constitution.

"The government should take a similar stand on the release of the Muslim life convicts, who are behind the prisons for more than 24 years in connection with riot cases," said Jawahirullah.

Responding to this, the minister said the Governor gave the nod for the release of 318 convicts, including eight Muslim convicts, as per the government order to mark the 113th birth anniversary of former CM CN Annadurai.

Going by the recommendations of the Adinathan commission, 15 Muslim convicts are likely to be released.