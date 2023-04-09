Youth killed in a clash at temple fest in Pudukkottai; kin protest

TIRUCHY: Kins of a youth, who was killed in a group clash at Keeranur in Pudukottai district, ransacked the government hospital, in which his body was kept, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Vigneswaran (29) was murdered in a clash erupted during the ‘Aadal Paadal’ programme held as part of the Mettupatti Pidari Amman festival in Keeranur on Friday night. The clash broke out after the Odugampatti resident, an assistant manager in a private bank, and his friends asked a group, who were raising noise during the event in an inebriated condition, to keep quite. A heated argument between the two groups and one person, Mohammed Yasin, was injured after he was assaulted by the opposite gang member. Soon, Vigneswaran and his friend took Yasin to the hospital. On seeing this, a group chased them and someone reportedly hurled a rod which hit the two wheeler and pierced Vigneswaran, in which he fell down dead. Vigneswaran’s relatives rushed to the Keeranur GH where his body was kept and started ransacking the hospital. A police team held talks with the agitating members.