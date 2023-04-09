Sekar Babu urges public to contribute in Third Master Plan

CHENNAI: PK Sekar Babu, TN minister for Hindu religious and charitable endowments, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) took part in a awareness campaign on preparation of vision document for Third Master Plan in Marina Beach and requested citizens to share their views on the master plan.

In a statement, the planning authority said that the meetings were conducted in 29 assembly constituencies to collect opinions of the public.

"In continuation with the meetings, campaigns are being conducted in public places such as Marina beach, Elliot's beach, bus stands, railway stations, Metro stations and other places to gather views in persons and through online," the release said.

Public can use online forms by links https://forms.gle/1SaapSDXXyyAmbBK7 and https://forms.gle/4cQVYKFekpia4upr9 to share their views. They can also visit www.cmavision.in.