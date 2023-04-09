Sanitary staff found dead, son missing

TIRUCHY: A sanitary staff from Tiruchy city corporation was found dead under mysterious circumstances with cut injuries on Saturday. Police are searching for his son who is absconding. Kaliyaperumal (60) a resident from Kottapattu who has been working as a sanitary staff for the ward 39 of Tiruchy City Corporation, is said to be retiring from service by October this year. It is said, his son Kumar has been quarreling with Kaliyaperumal for his retirement benefits and Kaliyaperumal has been refusing to give him. Kaliyaperumal who left for work on Saturday morning was found lying dead at water tank road near Ponmalai. On information, the Ponmalai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH. The police also registered a case and are searching for Kumar who had gone absconding.