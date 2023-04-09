RMC predicts increase in temperature for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The maximum temperature is likely to surge by two–three degree Celsius than normal for the next two days in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said Saturday. The weather department also predicted mild showers at a few places in the north interior districts of the state.

According to the RMC, the state is expected to witness soaring heat and an increase in Mercury by two-three degree Celsius in the coming days especially over the interior districts including Karur, Erode, Salem, Trichy, and Madurai as the trough in easterlies runs from Kerala to Maharashtra across interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above means sea level. The maximum temperature is likely to record normal for other districts as they would experience sea breeze, stated a senior RMC official.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to surge in the daytime and to be around 35 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature will record at around 24 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.

The RMC stated thatlight to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur at isolated places over the north interior and southern parts of Tamil Nadu.