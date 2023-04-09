Ramadoss wants re-evaluation of TET papers

CHENNAI: Pointing out alleged misconduct in evaluation of TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) second paper answer sheets, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to re-evaluate the papers and release fresh results.

In a statement, the senior leader condemned the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has played in the lives of several aspirants by giving marks to wrong answers instead of correct answers. "Results of second paper of TET exam was released on March 28. Out of 2.54 lakh aspirants, who wrote exams, only 6 per cent only cleared the exam. Aspirants allege that misconducts in evaluating the answer sheets was the reason for the dip in pass percentage, " he said.

He added that wrong answers were given to 20 questions out of 150 questions. "Due to the mistake committed by the TRB, several qualified aspirants failed in the exam and several unqualified persons got pass marks. This can not be justified, " he said.

Ramadoss pointed out more than 20,000 applications from 5,000 aspirants have been received by the TRB. This shows how the misconduct affected the aspirants. The TRB should be realize its mistake, he urged.

"TET exam is one of the most important aspect of the aspirants as it could be change the life upside down. Committing mistakes in such an important exam cannot be condoned. TRB should take responsibility to the impact it caused on the aspirants, " he said.

He also urged the TRB to re-evaluate the answer sheets and release new results. "TRB should prepare answer key by appointing experts, " he demanded.