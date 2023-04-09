Only 3 districts report no new COVID cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported new 369 COVID cases, including passengers from Singapore, Thailand and the UAE on Sunday. Total number of cases reached 35,99,018.

Chennai reported 113 new cases followed by 37 cases in Chengalpattu, 19 in Tiruvallur, 17 in Coimbatore, 15 in Tiruchy, and 13 in Salem and Kancheepuram respectively. Madurai and Tiruvarur had 11 cases each, and Cuddalore had 10. TN’s test positivity rate stood at 7.5% after 4,516 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Three districts reported over 10% TPR with Chengalpattu reporting the highest of 10.6% closely followed by Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore – with 10.5% each. Active cases in the State stood at 1,900 with the highest of 629 in the city. Total recoveries reached 35,59,068. Death toll stood at 38,050.