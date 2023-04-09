MP counters Modi, accuses Centre of neglecting SR

He said that a total of nine new line projects in Tamil Nadu, including the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi new line project and the total funds required for the project is Rs 11,400 crore. “These projects have been ongoing since 2006-07. Only Rs 211 crores have been allotted till 2020. Last year I criticised the allocation of a mere Rs 1,000 for each project for 2021-22 and 2022-23. I met the Railway Board chairman in this regard. In 2023-24, the railways have allocated Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.