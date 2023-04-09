Minor marriage stopped in Madurai

MADURAI: The timely intervention of officials from the Department of Social Welfare prevented child marriage in the Madurai district on Saturday. Investigations revealed that 27-year-old Vasanth Kumar, a lawyer from Alanganallur lured a 15-year-old girl, who belongs to Thoppulampatti village of Madurai East Union, to tie a nuptial knot. They were spotted in the temple at Kallanai. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by District Social Welfare and Child Marriage Prevention officer Parameswari, rushed to the spot near Melur and stopped it. All Women police filed a case against Vasanth Kumar and four others, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android