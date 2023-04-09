TamilNadu

Minor marriage stopped in Madurai

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by District Social Welfare and Child Marriage Prevention officer Parameswari, rushed to the spot near Melur and stopped it.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: The timely intervention of officials from the Department of Social Welfare prevented child marriage in the Madurai district on Saturday. Investigations revealed that 27-year-old Vasanth Kumar, a lawyer from Alanganallur lured a 15-year-old girl, who belongs to Thoppulampatti village of Madurai East Union, to tie a nuptial knot. They were spotted in the temple at Kallanai. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by District Social Welfare and Child Marriage Prevention officer Parameswari, rushed to the spot near Melur and stopped it. All Women police filed a case against Vasanth Kumar and four others, sources said.

