Don’t trouble outlets offering hookah service as per law: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the police department not to harass and interfere in the business of hookah service restaurants that are being run as per the law.

Disposing of a writ petition moved by M Mohan that claimed the city police are unnecessarily harassing him and his staff at the ‘Kafe Latte’ restaurant in T Nagar that has a hookah facility, Justice G Chandrasekharan said police can’t act if the hookah service is being run in accordance with the provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, and the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, 2008.

The petitioner contended that he is carrying on restaurant business under the name and style of ‘Kafe Latte’ and also serves Hookah in a designated smoking area to customers above the age of 21 years following all the guidelines laid down under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Meanwhile, the government advocate S Santhosh submitted that the petitioner has not complied with the provisions under the aforesaid act.