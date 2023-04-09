Anbumani seeks bifurcation of Tiruvannamamalai, four other dists

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that Tiruvannamalai district should be divided into 2 districts.

A protest was held in front of the Anna statue led by Anbumani Ramadoss demanding the bifurcation of Tiruvannamalai district.

At the protest he said, "Tiruvannamalai is geographically the 2nd largest district in Tamil Nadu. Tiruvannamalai district has about 27 lakh population. This district has 8 assembly constituencies and should be divided into 2 districts of 4 constituencies each."

He added that "Tiruvannamalai district is bigger than Vellore district as there are no facilities in Tiruvannamalai district including SIPCOT. Even after 2 years of DMK coming to power, Tiruvannamalai district remains undivided. Similarly, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tuticorin and other districts should be divided."