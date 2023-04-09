Amid sharp differences, Guv, Stalin share dais

CHENNAI: Amid sharp differences over a host of issues, including pending Bills at Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday shared the dais at all four functions attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister were present at the airport to receive Prime Minister Modi and also attended the inauguration of new terminal building at airport and also present at the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Coimbatore.

Interestingly, both the Governor and the Chief Minister were seated next to each other in the battery operated vehicle at the Railway Station with Modi seated in the front.

However, Chief Minister Stalin did not accompany Modi to Vivekanandar Illam on the Marina beach front where the 125th annniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math was held.

The Governor was present and Minister Thangam Thennarasu attended it on behalf of the State government.

Later, both Ravi and Stalin participated in the public function at Alsthom grounds in suburban Pallavaram where the Prime Miniser launched a host of road infrastructure projects.