Aarudhra scam: Police seek public help to nab absconders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has sought public help in securing the absconding accused in the Aarudhra gold trading case and has released details of them along with their photographs. Police said that those providing information on the wanted persons will be suitably rewarded.

According to an official release by EOW, those wanted are V Rajasekar of North Redhills road, Villivakkam, V Usha of Pugazhenthi Road, Mogappair (East), V Deepak Govind Prasad of Thirumal Nagar, Poonamalee, B Narayani of Poombukar Nagar, Thiruvallur and C Ramesh Kumar of Chettypuniyam, Chengelpattu.

All the information will be kept confidential and will be rewarded accordingly. Public can contact EOW at the numbers - 044-22504311 and 044-22504332.

According to Police, the firm had collected money from over one lakh depositors between September 2020 and May 2022, promising them interests in the range of 25-30 % for their deposits and has cheated to the tune of Rs 2400 crores.

After investors realised that they have been cheated, hundreds of them approached the police across the state after which, in May last year, the EOW registered a case under several sections of IPC including 420 (cheating and sections of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) act and sections of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) act. A total of 21 persons were booked and eight top executives of the firm including the Directors- Baskar, Mohanbabu, Senthil Kumar, Pattabiraman and managers Rafik, Ayyappan and two agents were arrested.

Two weeks ago, EOW arrested two persons including a suspended functionary of Tamil Nadu BJP, K Harish (31) who was one of the directors of Aarudhra Gold trading private limited