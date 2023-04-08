Villagers impound earthmovers protesting sand mining in Palar

RANIPET: Irate villagers led by a former district panchayat vice chairman impounded earth-moving machinery condemning the indiscriminate mining of sand in the Palar near Arcot in Ranipet district on Friday. Following the government allowing a quarry to mine sand in the Palar River at Valavanur village, earth-moving machinery was pressed into service for the job. When villagers notice the huge scoops of sand being lifted and loaded on lorries for transport, they came to the spot and created a ruckus, and impounded the earth-moving machine. Arcot taluk police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators. Villagers demanded that the mining be stopped as it would affect the local water table creating problems in raising crops in addition to drinking water problems. Hence mining was temporarily stopped while the impounded machine was released and later taken away from the place. However, locals threatened to agitate again if and when mining was resumed.